The Higgins Bedford nominated for gallery award

The Higgins Bedford has been nominated for Best Art Gallery in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire in the Muddy Awards 2021.

It's the first time The Higgins Bedford has been nominated for the award, hosted by the Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website and is the only art gallery in Bedford to have reached the final stages.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “Throughout the pandemic, the staff have worked incredibly hard to make sure The Higgins Bedford is still available to the community, by offering virtual activities and opening in safe way when it has been able to.

The Higgins Bedford

“Staff at The Higgins Bedford are overwhelmed by the support of the community in helping them reach the final stage in the awards, but are asking the community to take one step further. All votes from the previous round don’t count in the final, so be sure to vote again and show your support for The Higgins Bedford.”