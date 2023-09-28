The Good Beer Guide 2024: the 7 best pubs in Bedford according to the Campaign for Real Ale

Here are the pubs that made the cut

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The Guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK - and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

This year's guide features a foreword by Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and cover design to match.

The guide reveals that across the country there are 82 new breweries - but 142 have closed.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

We’ve had a sneak peek at the pages – and these are the Bedford pubs included in the guide, listed in alphabetical order.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website.

1 . Burnaby Arms, Stanley Street A "traditional street-corner pub" that "acts as the centre for various community activities throughout the year. A variety of board games and a book swap are on offer, while a good range of spirits is also available."

2 . The Castle, Newnham Street A former local CAMRA Pub of the Year described as a "lively town pub with a pleasant walled patio garden, five minutes from the town centre and convenient for the Bedford Blues rugby ground"

3 . The Devonshire Arms, Dudley Street, A former local CAMRA Pub of the Year, and Town Pub of the Year 2022 described as a "pleasant late-Victorian pub in a residential area, a Wells house for over 125 years".

4 . The Pilgrim's Progress, Midland Road "Across from the pedestrianised shopping area, it attracts a wide age range and is a good place from which to see the world go by," says the Guide.