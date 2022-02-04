The funniest, silliest and most famous street names in Bedford
Don't worry, there's not a Psycho Path among them (geddit?)
We may have streets named after poets, artists, saints and politicians but Bedford and the surrounding villages are much like any other area - with pretty regular street names.
However, sometimes one pops up that makes you smile, maybe because it's named after a famous London street - or it's rude - or just plain silly.
My personal favourite is Turner Way - and not just because it's my name either.
Like a lot of you, I'm sure, I spent many a driving lesson there, attempting to do a hill start - and I'd always laugh at its clever play on words.
So here - by way of a tribute - is a list of some of our most famous, funny and downright bonkers street names. Can you think of any others?
Balls Lane (in Willington)
Brookside (who doesn't remember the famous Liverpool soap opera?)
Broadway (I bet not many musicals have been performed in this street)
Bye Road (in Lidlington)
Cosmic Avenue
Dag Lane (in Riseley)
Early Mead (in Ridgmont)
East End (get outta my pub)
Foggy Close (in Marston Moretaine)
Gas House Lane (in Ampthill)
Hedgehog Mead (in Wixams)
Kensington Gardens
King's Road (not Chelsea but Flitwick and Maulden)
Mount Pleasant (in Ridgmont)
Nodders Way (in Biddenham)
Park Avenue
Park Lane (again, not London but Blunham and Sharnbrook)
Rotten Row (in Riseley)
Ruffs Furze
Shaftesbury Avenue
Simdims (in Cranfield)
Sheep Tick End (in Lidlington)
Southern Cross (not a constellation - but in Wixams)
Strawberry Fields (forever.... in Great Barford)
Test Close
Thor Drive
Turner Way (my favourite)
Vulcan Street (live long and prosper)
Westminster Gardens