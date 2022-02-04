The funniest, silliest and most famous street names in Bedford

We may have streets named after poets, artists, saints and politicians but Bedford and the surrounding villages are much like any other area - with pretty regular street names.

However, sometimes one pops up that makes you smile, maybe because it's named after a famous London street - or it's rude - or just plain silly.

My personal favourite is Turner Way - and not just because it's my name either.

Turner Way, in Bedford

Like a lot of you, I'm sure, I spent many a driving lesson there, attempting to do a hill start - and I'd always laugh at its clever play on words.

So here - by way of a tribute - is a list of some of our most famous, funny and downright bonkers street names. Can you think of any others?

Balls Lane (in Willington)

Brookside (who doesn't remember the famous Liverpool soap opera?)

Broadway (I bet not many musicals have been performed in this street)

Bye Road (in Lidlington)

Cosmic Avenue

Dag Lane (in Riseley)

Early Mead (in Ridgmont)

East End (get outta my pub)

Foggy Close (in Marston Moretaine)

Gas House Lane (in Ampthill)

Hedgehog Mead (in Wixams)

Kensington Gardens

King's Road (not Chelsea but Flitwick and Maulden)

Mount Pleasant (in Ridgmont)

Nodders Way (in Biddenham)

Park Avenue

Park Lane (again, not London but Blunham and Sharnbrook)

Rotten Row (in Riseley)

Ruffs Furze

Shaftesbury Avenue

Simdims (in Cranfield)

Sheep Tick End (in Lidlington)

Southern Cross (not a constellation - but in Wixams)

Strawberry Fields (forever.... in Great Barford)

Test Close

Thor Drive

Turner Way (my favourite)

Vulcan Street (live long and prosper)