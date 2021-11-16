The first of over 10,000 new trees planted in Bedford to help tackle climate change
There'll be more planted in Bedford Park and Addison-Howard Park
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:21 pm
The mayor has planted the first of over 10,000 trees to be planted in Bedford.
The council has won funding through the Treescapes Fund to plant trees in Bedford Park, Addison-Howard Park and on-street to replace those lost to disease.
They have also won funding through the Urban Tree Challenge Fund to plant trees in Kingsbrook.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “It is vital that we plant more trees which are an important part in helping tackle climate change and reach our commitment to be a net zero carbon council by 2030."