The Chase Celebrity Special returned on Sunday night featuring Ronni Ancona, Adam Gemili, Dave Johns and Joel Dommett.
The first three celebrities failed to get through to the final chase, leaving Joel Dommett with one last opportunity to make it to the final.
After a decent cashbuilder, The Vixen offered Joel a record breaking £150,000.
"It’s the highest amount ever offered to a single player, I wish you luck,” host Bradley Walsh said to Joel.
Joel played well in the head-to-head, until he was faced with a question asking “which wife of Henry VIII was alive to see the coronation of Queen Mary?”
Joel opted for Catherine Parr, but his answer was incorrect, and to everyone’s surprise, The Vixen also got the question wrong. As a result, Joel went through to the final chase to play for the £150,000 jackpot.
“That was really tough; you watched the other players fall like dominoes and you played an impeccable head to head there,” The Vixen said.
However, fans were not happy with The Vixen’s incorrect answer. Many believed she had purposefully got the question wrong in order to send Joel through to the final chase after none of the other celebrities made it through.
Fans took to Twitter, calling the show “scripted” and the episode “painful.”
“This episode has been painful. #thechase,” one wrote.
Another said: “#TheChase. Convince the Vixen got that one wrong on purpose. She would have known Catherine Parr.”
A third added: “Tactical foul by the chaser getting that question wrong #TheChase”
Despite making it through to the head-to-head, Joel was unable to beat The Vixen and lost the jackpot, going home with £1,000 for his chosen charity: Teenage Cancer Trust.
The Chase Celebrity Special returns next Sunday on ITV1.