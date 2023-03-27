Chaser Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan accused of intentionally getting a question wrong to allow Joel to get to the final chase

The Chase Celebrity Special returned on Sunday night featuring Ronni Ancona, Adam Gemili, Dave Johns and Joel Dommett .

The first three celebrities failed to get through to the final chase, leaving Joel Dommett with one last opportunity to make it to the final.

After a decent cashbuilder, The Vixen offered Joel a record breaking £150,000.

"It’s the highest amount ever offered to a single player, I wish you luck,” host Bradley Walsh said to Joel.

Joel Dommett is an actor, author, comedian, and television presenter who grew up just outside of Bristol. He attended Castle School, in Thornbury. He's the current host of The Masked Singer UK and is also known for his television roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Joel played well in the head-to-head, until he was faced with a question asking “which wife of Henry VIII was alive to see the coronation of Queen Mary?”

Joel opted for Catherine Parr, but his answer was incorrect, and to everyone’s surprise, The Vixen also got the question wrong. As a result, Joel went through to the final chase to play for the £150,000 jackpot.

“That was really tough; you watched the other players fall like dominoes and you played an impeccable head to head there,” The Vixen said.

However, fans were not happy with The Vixen’s incorrect answer. Many believed she had purposefully got the question wrong in order to send Joel through to the final chase after none of the other celebrities made it through.

Fans took to Twitter, calling the show “scripted” and the episode “painful.”

“This episode has been painful. #thechase,” one wrote.

Another said: “#TheChase. Convince the Vixen got that one wrong on purpose. She would have known Catherine Parr.”

A third added: “Tactical foul by the chaser getting that question wrong #TheChase”

Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and guest with the award for Quiz Show for "The Chase" during the National Television Awards

Despite making it through to the head-to-head, Joel was unable to beat The Vixen and lost the jackpot, going home with £1,000 for his chosen charity: Teenage Cancer Trust.