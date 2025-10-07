The best barbers in Bedford, according to Booksy reviews

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:02 BST
These barber shops are a cut above the rest in Bedford, according to reviews left by customers on Booksy.

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, so we have compiled a list of the best rated barbers in the area to make things easier for you.

Check out our countdown in the gallery below.

Cavalier Club Barber Shop, based on Harpur Street, is described as a high end barber shop in the heart of Bedford Town Centre. According to Booksy, it has 1,219 reviews with an average rating of 5.0.

1. Cavalier Club Barber Shop

Bedford Barber Company is based on Miller Road in the town, and according to Booksy has 436 reviews with an average rating of 5.0.

2. Bedford Barber Company

LJ Hair Studio, also known as Mo Trims, is based on Mill Street in Bedford, and has 102 reviews with Booksy, with an average rating of 5.0.

3. LJ Hair Studio

Fabs Barbers Hut, based on Aylesbury Road in the town, has 25 years of experience in barbering, with a focus on modern and traditional men’s haircuts. According to Booksy, it has 113 reviews, with an average rating of 5.0.

4. Fabs Barbers Hut

