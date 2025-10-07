The best barbers in Bedford, according to Booksy reviews

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, so we have compiled a list of the best rated barbers in the area to make things easier for you.
Check out our countdown in the gallery below.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Cavalier Club Barber Shop
Cavalier Club Barber Shop, based on Harpur Street, is described as a high end barber shop in the heart of Bedford Town Centre. According to Booksy, it has 1,219 reviews with an average rating of 5.0. Photo: Google Street View
2. Bedford Barber Company
Bedford Barber Company is based on Miller Road in the town, and according to Booksy has 436 reviews with an average rating of 5.0. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. LJ Hair Studio
LJ Hair Studio, also known as Mo Trims, is based on Mill Street in Bedford, and has 102 reviews with Booksy, with an average rating of 5.0. Photo: Google Street View
4. Fabs Barbers Hut
Fabs Barbers Hut, based on Aylesbury Road in the town, has 25 years of experience in barbering, with a focus on modern and traditional men’s haircuts. According to Booksy, it has 113 reviews, with an average rating of 5.0. Photo: Google Street View