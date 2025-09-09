Bedford Hospital main entrance.jpg

National Health Service trusts across the country have been ranked in new league tables, released by the Department for Health and Social Care.

The tables rank trusts into four different segments from the first, representing the best areas, to the fourth, which is the most challenged.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been placed in the third segment, and is rated 64th of 134, with a score of 2.31 points.

Trusts ranked between 28th and 101st are in the third segment, putting Bedford in the middle of this bracket.

Trusts are scored across seven different areas, including waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in accident and emergency and ambulance response times.

Finances are also assessed, and any trust that is experiencing financial difficulties cannot be ranked in a segment higher than three, even if they have a good standard of patient care.

Specialist hospitals dominate the top end of the rankings, with Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, based in London, top with a score of 1.39.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, based at King’s Lynn in Norfolk, is ranked in 134th and last place with a score of 3.35.

Speaking about the rankings NHS England said: "Patients will get better care and value from record investment in the NHS thanks to a pioneering new system of league tables being rolled out across England today.

"This will help end the postcode lottery in care, ensuring patients receive timely, high-quality treatment wherever they live.

"Patient feedback will also play a central role in how trusts are ranked, giving people a stronger voice in shaping their care."

NHS England added that trusts in the middle segment "will be encouraged to learn from top performers to help them improve on their rankings, so they too will be able to financially benefit from their budget surpluses in the future."

The full table can be accessed through the NHS England website.

