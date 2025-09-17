The 10 best places to live in Bedfordshire - according to Muddy Stilettos

It asked its readers to vote for the best places to call home in 2025 – whittling down the results from a hand-picked selection of towns, villages and cities with a reader vote.

And in Bedfordshire, Ampthill was top of the pops.

Voting took place between August 11and, and readers were given one vote each.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.

"It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go. This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

You can view the full rundown here.

So let’s have a look at which places made the top 10 list.

Ampthill Ampthill was described as an "absolutely charming" market town with plenty of stylish eateries and stores - not to mention Ampthill Great Park. It was also praised for its lively community. The average price for a house here is £430,200.

Woburn Perhaps most famous for the abbey or safari park, this pretty village has also featured in The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live list. Muddy Stilettos praised its high-end shops, pubs, and restaurants plus its "upmarket, yet local feel". The average property price is £510,000.

Leighton Buzzard Leighton Buzzard took the number three spot - with mention of its "canal-side location and proximity to both pretty country villages and the buzzing hub of Milton Keynes". Average house prices here start at around £355,000.

Biggleswade Biggleswade won praise as an "attractive yet affordable commuter town with a local feel and space to explore" - and was tipped as a "lovely spot to bring up a family." Average house price - £350,000.