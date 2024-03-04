Thameslink hopes mini nature hotels could be the bee’s knees at Flitwick station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s been a hive of activity at Flitwick railway stations where wildlife experts have installed new homes for nature – said to be the bee’s knees for a wide variety of animals.

The Bee Friendly Trust has built little bee hotels for solitary insects and bird boxes at Flitwick station, along with five others. Small shelters filled with timber and wood have also been added to give small animals and bugs a place to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eloise Rowan, Govia Thameslink Railway environment specialist, said: “As part of our station improvement programme, we’ve completed more than 100 landscaping and rewilding projects in recent years and have installed 28 nature homes at stations.”

Here's what the little bee hotels look like (Picture: Bee Friendly Trust)