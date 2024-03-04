News you can trust since 1845
Thameslink hopes mini nature hotels could be the bee’s knees at Flitwick station

The rail company wants insects to make a bee-line for the installations
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT
There’s been a hive of activity at Flitwick railway stations where wildlife experts have installed new homes for nature – said to be the bee’s knees for a wide variety of animals.

The Bee Friendly Trust has built little bee hotels for solitary insects and bird boxes at Flitwick station, along with five others. Small shelters filled with timber and wood have also been added to give small animals and bugs a place to live.

Eloise Rowan, Govia Thameslink Railway environment specialist, said: “As part of our station improvement programme, we’ve completed more than 100 landscaping and rewilding projects in recent years and have installed 28 nature homes at stations.”

Here's what the little bee hotels look like (Picture: Bee Friendly Trust)Here's what the little bee hotels look like (Picture: Bee Friendly Trust)
Dr Luke Dixon, director at the Bee Friendly Trust said: “Pollinators and other wildlife are a crucial part of our ecology and we need to make the most of railways, which provide corridors of biodiversity through our busy urban landscapes.”

