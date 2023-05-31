A man from Wixams with terminal brain cancer was treated to a special day at Wembley Stadium and got to watch his beloved Luton Town win in the Championship play-off final.
Adam Dilley, 32, was already going to the match on Saturday (May 29) with his brother, Graeme, when they were invited by the club and the English Football League for a VIP tour of the stadium before kick-off. Adam was weeks away from becoming a dad when he was diagnosed in October 2021 with an aggressive form of brain cancer with a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.
He is currently stable and regularly monitored after undergoing a craniotomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The brothers went in the famous Royal Box, walked through the dugout, and stood pitch-side.
Adam, who works at GKN Aerospace in Luton, said: “I was nervy to start with but getting to the stadium and doing the tour was unreal. It was a really good experience, especially knowing it was our team that was going to be playing, and the result just made it the most perfect day.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone but Graeme. It was an amazing day and I’d like to thank everyone who made it possible.”
Graeme, a procurement manager from Enfield, North London, said: “We had photos with the trophy beforehand and got to meet former Luton player Olly Lee and the pundits for ITV and Sky Sports, so it was really special.”
The Hatters’ victory means they will reach the top division for the first time in 31 years, after beating Coventry City.
While community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, Charlie Allsebrook, said: “When you’re living with a terminal brain tumour diagnosis, every day counts and experiences like this are priceless. It was a lovely gesture on the club’s part, arranged in conjunction with the EFL, and is one neither Graeme nor Adam will ever forget.”
Graeme is still fundraising for the charity after running this year’s London Marathon. He said: “It was an excruciating game, especially with it going to penalties, but we were crying happy tears by the end.” Donate to the fundraiser here.