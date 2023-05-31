“Not many people get to see Wembley from that perspective, it was incredible.”

A man from Wixams with terminal brain cancer was treated to a special day at Wembley Stadium and got to watch his beloved Luton Town win in the Championship play-off final.

Adam Dilley, 32, was already going to the match on Saturday (May 29) with his brother, Graeme, when they were invited by the club and the English Football League for a VIP tour of the stadium before kick-off. Adam was weeks away from becoming a dad when he was diagnosed in October 2021 with an aggressive form of brain cancer with a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is currently stable and regularly monitored after undergoing a craniotomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The brothers went in the famous Royal Box, walked through the dugout, and stood pitch-side.

Graeme and Adam Dilley with the trophy their team lifted

Adam, who works at GKN Aerospace in Luton, said: “I was nervy to start with but getting to the stadium and doing the tour was unreal. It was a really good experience, especially knowing it was our team that was going to be playing, and the result just made it the most perfect day.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone but Graeme. It was an amazing day and I’d like to thank everyone who made it possible.”

Graeme, a procurement manager from Enfield, North London, said: “We had photos with the trophy beforehand and got to meet former Luton player Olly Lee and the pundits for ITV and Sky Sports, so it was really special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hatters’ victory means they will reach the top division for the first time in 31 years, after beating Coventry City.

Brothers Graeme and Adam before Saturday’s Coventry City vs Luton Town game

While community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, Charlie Allsebrook, said: “When you’re living with a terminal brain tumour diagnosis, every day counts and experiences like this are priceless. It was a lovely gesture on the club’s part, arranged in conjunction with the EFL, and is one neither Graeme nor Adam will ever forget.”