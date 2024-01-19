Temporary closure for Bedford leisure facilities as new provider takes over

They will be closed from February 1 to 3

Oasis Beach Pool seen from above. Picture: TheBusinessVisuals.co.uk

Bedford’s leisure centres will temporarily close as the new provider takes over.

Charitable social enterprise GLL is taking over from Fusion Lifestyle – but to help with the transition leisure centres will close from February 1 to 3.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “We are committed to improving leisure and sports opportunities for local people to enable more active lifestyles and are delighted to welcome GLL (‘Better’) as our new provider of leisure centre services. This new partnership will see changes to the ‘look and feel’ of the facilities and create new opportunities for active leisure in Bedford borough.”