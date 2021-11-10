Telephone scammer posing as Bedford council workers targeting residents

Reports of a scammer posing as Bedford Borough Council worker has prompted an appeal.

The caller claimed to be conducting a survey on people aged 50-90 years old.

A spokesman for the council said: "We’ve been notified of a potential scammer who is contacting residents claiming to be from the council.

Don't fall for this scam

"Thankfully the resident pushed back as the number had a 01772 code which is Preston and the caller hung up."