Telephone scammer posing as Bedford council workers targeting residents
Don't fall for this scam
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:13 am
Reports of a scammer posing as Bedford Borough Council worker has prompted an appeal.
The caller claimed to be conducting a survey on people aged 50-90 years old.
A spokesman for the council said: "We’ve been notified of a potential scammer who is contacting residents claiming to be from the council.
"Thankfully the resident pushed back as the number had a 01772 code which is Preston and the caller hung up."
The advice is if you receive a call like this, hang up and report on the Citizens Advice website