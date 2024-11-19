Teenage Fanclub to play Bedford Esquires with some tickets at 1990 prices

By Clare Turner
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:35 GMT
As part of Esquires’ 35th anniversary celebrations, Teenage Fanclub will play next year – and some tickets will only be a fiver.

The venue – in Bromham Road – has snagged the band to play on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

It marks a return for Teenage Fanclub, after they graced our town in July 1990. And to celebrate that, some tickets will be sold for just £5.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (November 21) from Seetickets with a limited number available with no booking fee from Slide Record in The Arcade.

