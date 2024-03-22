Teenage boy taken to hospital after being injured in Biddenham Turn

Police are hoping someone may have seen something
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT
The incident happened at Biddenham Turn today (Friday) at 3pm

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital this afternoon (Friday) following what police are only describing as an “incident”.

It happened in Biddenham Turn at 3pm and if you saw anything or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 271 of 22 March.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Police were called to the area after it was reported that a teenage boy was injured, he was taken to hospital to be checked over. Did you witness an incident in Biddenham Turn?”

