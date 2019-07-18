Teen arrested after aggravated burglary at Brickhill florists

A 15 year-old boy is being questioned by police following an aggravated burglary at a Brickhill shop.

Police were called just after midnight today (Thursday) to reports of a break-in at the Flower Gallery in Avon Drive.

Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 4 of 18 July.

You can also report information online via the Bedfordshire Police website, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.