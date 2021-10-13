TEDx Talks return to Bedford with speakers including FutureBricks founder

TEDxBedford returns to the town for the second year running.

They'll be a mixture of live and streamed talks from expert speakers on a range of subjects based around the theme ‘Behind the Mask’.

It will take place at Bedford Modern School on Friday, October 22 between 5pm and 10pm.

Arya Taware

Event organiser Kieran White is a former pupil at the school but now runs the TEDxBedford project from his home in California.

He said: ‘We’re really delighted to be back in person this year. There really is nothing to beat being part of a live audience and we know that our speakers feed off the energy from the room making it an incredibly powerful experience.”

This year’s line-up of speakers come from as far afield as Somalia, India and Russia.

They include Arya Taware, founder & CEO at FutureBricks; teenage entrepreneur Youssof Altoukhi; and Zack Ahmed, whose clients include Google, Sony, Universal.

Zack Ahmed

Tickets for the event - sponsored by The Harpur Trust - are available here