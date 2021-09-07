Team from Bedford health clinic conquer Three Peaks Challenge to raise cash for dementia

A team from Bedford's Smarta Healthcare have raised more than £1,600 for the Tibbs Dementia Foundation by tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Smarta Healthcare co-founder Harjinder Singh, alongside pharmacy superintendent Baljit Kaur, pharmacy dispenser Nirmal Kaur and student Har-Saivak Singh scaled over 5,000ft in an impressive 11 hours and 14 minutes.

Harjinder said: “It was an honour to be able to support such an inspiring organisation that enhances the lives of people living with dementia in our community.

From left, Harjinder Singh, Baljit Kaur, Nirmal Kaur, Har-Saivak Singh of Smarta Healthcare with other hikers at Ingleborough Peak

"During the pandemic Tibbs adapted their support services to be able to reach those who needed it most, to make sure no-one felt alone or isolated. The work the foundation does is nothing short of inspiring. The hike was was a tough, but very rewarding, experience for us all.”