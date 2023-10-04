Swimming’s Mark Foster stars at Flitwick Leisure Centre’s Family Fun Day

Olympic swimmer Mark Foster was the star guest when Flitwick Leisure Centre hosted a Family Fun Day with a raft of free activities on Saturday, September 30.

The event was held by leading operator Everyone Active, who run eight leisure and cultural facilities in Central Bedfordshire, on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC).

These facilities include Flitwick Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, Sandy Sports Centre, The Grove Theatre and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Mark, a six-times world champion who competed at five Olympic Games, met members of the public at the centre, signed lots of autographs and had plenty of pictures taken.He also took part in a question-and-answer session with Invictus Games medallist Stacey Denyer, a local athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which helps sportsmen and women to achieve their potential.

Mark also competed against Lochlan Shaw, 12, and Sophie Andrews, nine, in a 25m race in the main pool which drew an enthusiastic crowd. It was Sophie who touched the wall first to rapturous applause, before Mark gave both youngsters a few coaching tips to improve their skills.

Freestyle footballer and two-times Guinness World Record holder Jamie Knight hosted several sessions in the sports hall which proved hugely popular, with youngsters wowed by Jamie’s tricks with a football before having a go themselves.

Among the other activities on offer were trampolining, a bouncy castle, soft play, face painting, gymnastics taster classes, group exercise taster classes and gym challenges.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We were really pleased with how the Family Fun Day went. The huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement proved big attractions for the local community and it was a great atmosphere on the day.

