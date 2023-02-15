The Swan Hotel, Bedford is seeking permission to increase its capacity by an additional 25 rooms.

The hotel, also known as The Bedford Swan, has submitted a planning application to Bedford Borough Council for demolitions and alterations, including a two-storey extension to increase existing capacity by 25 rooms to include three DDA rooms – rooms with adaptations for residents with access or mobility requirements – plus staff area and rear service access.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application said the “fully compliant” DDA rooms would also accommodate carers.

The Swan Hotel

It adds that the proposed mixture of rooms will offer a more diverse offering to visitors such as families, pet owners, and persons with disabilities.

The Swan Hotel offers facilities such as bars, restaurants, tea rooms, function rooms and leisure facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicants believe their proposal for the hotel will “continue toattract new tourists/guests to Bedford”.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, March 10, 2023.