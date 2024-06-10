Suspended sentence and £12k fine for Bedford shop owner over illegal tobacco sales
Parim Jit, who owns PJ Supermarket, in Aspley Road, was given a 26-week suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on May 28 in relation to 11 offences. He was also ordered to pay more than £12,000 in costs and penalties
Jit was found guilty of five breaches of the labelling requirements of Part 2 of the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016, and six breaches of the Trade Marks Act 1994.
As well as the suspended jail term, the court ordered him to pay £12,474.30 – made up of £12,320.30 towards the prosecution’s costs plus a victim surcharge of £154.
A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council said: “The court heard how there were a large number of offences, which took place on a number of occasions. They were deliberate acts and Mr Jit repeatedly failed to respond to warnings. He knew that he was breaking the law.
“Any businesses selling illegal tobacco should know that the Trading Standards Service will use all the enforcement tools at our disposal, including prosecution and closure orders, to ensure these activities do not continue.”
If you believe a business is selling illegal tobacco it can be reported to Trading Standard online or via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.