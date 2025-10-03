Survivors of domestic abuse invited to join new group in Bedford

A new group for people who have experienced domestic abuse has been set up by Bedford Borough Council.

The aim of the group is share members’ lived experience to help develop support and responses to domestic abuse in Bedford Borough.

The Survivor Voice group will provide a safe and supportive space for survivors to share their experiences, discuss what helped them to recover, and how they believe Bedford Borough Council can improve its approach.

It’s hoped this will help shape local services to better meet the needs of other families experiencing domestic abuse. Members will meet as a group and with decision makers in the council, to ensure survivor voices are directly helping to shape the future of domestic abuse support in Bedford Borough.

From left, Emily Sparkes, Senior IDVA with Victim Support, Claire Troon, Senior Officer for Domestic Abuse Strategy and Intervention and Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services

Survivors aged 16 and over, of any gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity, are welcome to take part. They will need to be able to commit to approximately four hours each month, with specialist support provided by Victim Support.

The council is asking those interested to get in touch before November 7 to find out more and register their interest.

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services, said: “Survivors know better than anyone which services make a real difference, and where there are gaps or challenges. By listening to and learning from their experiences, we can build support that is not only compassionate but genuinely effective and respectful. I encourage anyone who feels ready to get involved to come forward - your voice can help shape positive change for others in our community.”

The group will meet monthly, with sessions taking place in Bedford. More information is available on the Bedford Borough Council website.

