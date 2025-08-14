A Bedfordshire charity is transforming lives by helping young people break free from crime, exploitation, and hopelessness.

The YouTurn Futures charity, founded in 2014, works alongside schools, families, and communities to give young people a second chance.

Its Supported Pathway programme offers a lifeline to those at risk of exploitation or falling through the cracks. And, working with trusted partners, the team provides mentoring, practical help, and emotional support to tackle the root causes of harm.

“Young people don’t end up in difficult situations by accident,” says chief executive Stuart Smith. “We look at the whole picture, trauma, neglect, peer pressure and help them find a safer path forward.”

The charity is also helping by taking its work into schools with its School Navigator programme. Run in partnership with local charity Link to Change, it places trained navigators in schools to support pupils facing challenges at home, in class, or in the community.

Headteachers have called the results “more positive than we have ever seen before,” with improved attendance, behaviour, and confidence.

Stuart says one of its Real Life Stories involves Phoebe, a girl who grew up in care, was distrustful of adults and at risk of homelessness. With patience and persistence, YouTurn built her trust, helped her access specialist support, and guided her through life essentials like getting her ID, applying for her driving licence and prepare her for a rewarding career.

Her case worker said: “Phoebe still has some challenges to overcome, but each step forward is a win.”

YouTurn Futures was created initially as a response to the government’s ‘Transforming Rehabilitation’ agenda to ensure the successful ‘integrated offender management’ way of working, continued in Bedfordshire.

The charity believes every young person deserves the chance to thrive and is encouraging people to join the movement. To learn more or donate to help more young people in Bedfordshire stay safe, visit its website

