Support Bedford Foodbank's 'reverse advent' appeal in the run up to Christmas

As the countdown to Christmas begins, why not take part in an Advent calendar with a difference and help support Bedford Foodbank?

The Reverse Advent Calendar appeal sees people collect one named item each day during December, which can then be dropped off on January 4 to allow the foodbank to replenish its stocks after Christmas.

The foodbank, which started in 2011 with three distribution centres, has grown to operate seven centres over five days.

Join in with the Reverse Advent Calendar Appeal

Last year it helped feed 8,954 people - including 3,238 children - and also handed out hygiene packs.

This meant it distributed an astonishing 124 tonnes of stock and provided a whopping 294,000 meals.

"Demand on our service continues to be high. This year we have regularly fed over 800 people each month - with over 1,000 people fed the last two months - and handed out between 10.5 to 13 tonnes of stock each month.

"This is a five per cent increase of people using our service compared to last year. This means that each month we are giving out more food than is donated."

The foodbank now works with more than 220 agencies, who identify individuals and families who are in need and distribute vouchers.

Andrea added: "We are extremely grateful for the support of people living in and around Bedford for their support."

The foodbank is also running low on the following items:

> UHT milk

> UHT fruit juice

> Tinned fruit

> Tinned tuna

> 250g/500g/1kg bags of rice

> Jam

> Coffee

> Tinned rice pudding

> Small tins of ham

> Soap

> Unisex deodorant

> Laundry tablets

> Washing up liquid