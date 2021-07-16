The Higgins is delivering a range of free online workshops. PIC: Spectrum Community Arts

Children and young people are being invited to take part in free fun online activities as The Higgins Bedford joins in with the Summer of SEND.

The Higgins is delivering a range of pre-recorded video workshops for children and young people with disabilities and/or special education needs - filled with movement, music and games themed around transport.

Workshops include going on a sensory adventure to discover hidden treasure, getting crafty to make hot air balloons, dancing like aeroplanes and bikes, and much more.

The workshops will run from July 26 to August 23.

To round off the summer holidays, Bedford Borough Council is working with Spectrum Community Arts to hold a Zoom celebration that will be a fun, accessible adventure for all to enjoy.

There will be dance, drama, music and games, with plenty of transport-themed fun. Places for this free virtual performing arts workshop are limited and must be booked online.

These workshops are part of Bedford Borough Council’s Summer of SEND, a celebration of all things Special Educational Needs and/or Disability (SEND) across Bedford, with over 40 events run by local community groups.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “The Summer of SEND is a fantastic initiative that we’re incredibly excited to be involved in at The Higgins Bedford.

"If you’re a parent carer of a young person with Special Educational Needs and/or a Disability, then take a look at some of the great pre-recorded activities that we’ll have available from 26 July. Our workshops have been pre-recorded so that they can be watched at a time that suits you.”