Sue Ryder’s second Bedford Dragon Boat Festival gets set to make waves this summer

The fundraiser, sponsored by Paul Riches Skips in Kempston Hardwick, takes place on Saturday 20 July. It promises to be an even grander spectacle this year, with more crews expected to paddle the River Ouse in the heart of Bedford while raising vital funds to support Sue Ryder's vital palliative and bereavement support services.

The Bedford River Festival is one of the UK's largest free outdoor events that attracts thousands of visitors to St Mary’s Gardens annually. This year, it serves as the backdrop for the exhilarating charity dragon boat race in aid of the charity that runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggherhanger.

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, expressed his excitement about the event's return. "We're thrilled to be part of the spectacular Bedford River Festival. The event is not just about the competition on the water - it’s a golden opportunity for local businesses and community groups to unite teams and foster camaraderie, as well as to support the invaluable work of Sue Ryder. No prior experience is required—just bring your enthusiasm and team spirit. We can’t wait to see you on the water!”

The 2023 inaugural Bedford Dragon Boat Festival was a roaring success with more than £11,000 raised to help Sue Ryder continue to be there when it matters.

"Last year's Dragon Boat Festival was not only immensely enjoyable but also a fantastic way to bond with our team. We’re eager to return, defend our title, and continue our support for Sue Ryder’s crucial services to our community. The challenge is on, and we hope to see more local businesses join us as we paddle for purpose at this great event!” adds Simon Arnold from Paul Riches Skips, sponsors and last year’s winning team.

Teams will consist of 11 to 15 members, including a drummer to keep the rhythm and up to four reserves. Each team is guaranteed three races, with trophies for the overall winners and medals for the top three teams.

For registration details and more information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, please visit sueryder.org.uk/stjohns or email [email protected].

To sign up for the Bedford Dragon Boat Festival visit: sueryder.org/dragonboatfestival