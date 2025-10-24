Students ‘let down’ over axing of shuttle bus service to Bedford's Polhill campus

More than 120 students at the University of Bedfordshire’s Bedford Campus have complained over a decision to cancel a long-standing shuttle bus service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the service, running to and from the town’s train station and Polhill Campus, was terminated in September.

According to the university, buses were axed ‘due to the service being under utilised’. But Beds SU, the Students’ Union, says the university’s claim is misleading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says data seen by Beds SU shows that in spite of a 16 per cent fall in student numbers over the preceding three academic years, total in-term and out-of-term bus usage increased by 6 per cent, with a 16 per cent increase in rides per teaching day between the academic year 2022-23 and 2024-25.

Beds University Polhill Campus; photo Google Maps

And, despite an apology from the university for its handling of the matter and offering an 85p discount on Stagecoach buses, students feel let down.

Caius Hamilton, Co Student Campaigns Lead for Beds SU, said: “The university has let its students down by failing to consult with them over such an important service and by misleading them over the rationale behind why the decision was made to terminate the shuttle service.

“At a time when students are facing increased tuition fees and increasing cost-of-living pressures this decision not only adds to their financial concerns but also their commute time to and from lessons and access.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrook, a part-time student champion and 2nd year student at the Bedford Campus, added: “The local bus times do not fit well with the timings of lectures – as the shuttle was designed to – and they're always late, which adds additional pressure to me as a student.

“I now have to spend extra money on getting a taxi to make sure I am not late to my classes. It is costing me an extra £120 per month. It now takes me nearly two hours to get to campus from my home in Luton.”

For many students returning or starting at the university, access to the service was a key factor in choosing the University of Bedfordshire as their place of study.

A union spokesperson explained: “Over the summer the service was still being heavily promoted to students despite a decision to terminate it having already been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students’ union has sought the university’s engagement through a series of meetings, submission of a formal group complaint on behalf of 123 students and delivered a series of potential solutions.”

A spokesperson for the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We understand the disappointment caused by the decision to end the shuttle bus service and know how important affordable and reliable transport is for our students.

"Unfortunately, the service was no longer financially sustainable. Like many universities, we’re having to make difficult choices, but always with our students’ best interests in mind. To help, we have partnered with Stagecoach to offer an exclusive Youth Flexi5 Ticket at a discounted rate. This is part of our wider commitment to supporting students and tackling financial pressures through initiatives such as our £3 daily hot meal offer and hardship funds.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.