Stuck for something to do with the kids this half-term? There's free crafts at all Bedford libraries
Happy days all round
If you’re out of ideas for this half-term, fear not as every library in the borough is offering fun craft activities.
And what’s more – they’re all FREE.
From Saturday, February 11 to Saturday, February 18, families are invited to Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe, and Wootton libraries.
Crafts include; creating bug masks, paper bag dinosaurs, and Valentine’s Day cards. There will also be colouring and Lego clubs in all the libraries.
Plus, Bedford Central Library has a special half-term story time on Wednesday, February 15 between 11.30am and noon.
All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members.
Parents and carers must remain with children under 14. It is free for people of all ages to join the library. A parent or guardian will need to complete a form for children to join during staffed hours. It is also possible to join online at any time and then collect a library card during staffed hours.