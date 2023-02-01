Stuck for something to do with the kids this half-term? There's free crafts at all Bedford libraries

If you’re out of ideas for this half-term, fear not as every library in the borough is offering fun craft activities.

And what’s more – they’re all FREE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Saturday, February 11 to Saturday, February 18, families are invited to Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe, and Wootton libraries.

There's a whole host of free activities from February 11 to February 18

Crafts include; creating bug masks, paper bag dinosaurs, and Valentine’s Day cards. There will also be colouring and Lego clubs in all the libraries.

Plus, Bedford Central Library has a special half-term story time on Wednesday, February 15 between 11.30am and noon.

All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members.