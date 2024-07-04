Strike action by Bedford bus drivers on pause following improved pay offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Industrial action by Bedford bus drivers has been suspended following an improved pay offer, Unite union announced today (Thursday).

More than 140 Stagecoach bus drivers were due to walk out between July 9 and July 13 as well as additional dates in July and August in a row over pay.

The planned strike action even threatened to disrupt Bedford River Festival weekend (July 19-23).

But a new and improved offer from Cambus, a subsidiary of Stagecoach, is now on the table with Unite ‘pausing the industrial action as a goodwill gesture’.

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “I’m pleased that Cambus have seen sense and made an improved pay offer for our members. This new offer will now be voted on by members in a ballot and, as a goodwill gesture, the planned strike action next week will now be paused.”

According to Unite, the drivers, employed by Cambus, a subsidiary of Stagecoach, earn £13.46 per hour while other companies in the area are already paying over £15.

Stagecoach had offered a 15.14 per cent pay increase over two years with 11.16 per cent in the first year, which was turned down.

