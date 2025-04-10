Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones presents dance masterclass on visit to Bedford

Katya Jones pictured with Fitsteps group.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones shared some of the TV show’s backstage ‘secrets’ after presenting a dance masterclass during a visit to Bedford.

Katya was guest of honour at a Fitsteps dance class hosted by instructor Claudia Calardo at Great Denham Community Centre on Sunday, April 4.

The ‘Afternoon with Katya’ event proved a huge success with members learning a cha cha routine, followed by a Q&A session.

Katya, who joined the professional cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, took the Fitsteps audience behind the scenes of Strictly, describing what goes on during rehearsals in the build-up to filming for the show, which last year was won by Chris McCausland and professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Katya Jones pictured with Fitsteps instructor Claudia Calardo and her daughter Florence

She also talked about the all important 'backroom' team which help bring the show together, namely the challenges of the costume department who are tasked with sewing bulky mic battery packs into skimpy dance costumes.

Katya also made reference to her famous Gangnam style routine with former Labour politician Ed Balls with producers stepping in during dress rehearsals with changes to ensure the final routine was appropriate for family viewing.

Claudia said: "It was brilliant. Thank you to Katya for bringing some Strictly sparkle to Great Denham Community Hall. These moments bring so much excitement and joy to us ladies who adore dance and believe passionately in the physical and mental benefits that it brings. Dance can be for all, no matter what age or ability."

Katya won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 with dance partner Joe McFadden. In 2020 she was paired with Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams, the first same-sex couple to compete in the UK show.

