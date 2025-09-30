Stolen motorbikes found dumped in village near Bedford

Police are trying reunite owners with three stolen motorbikes found dumped in Kempston Hardwick.

The motorbikes were found earlier this week with officers also appealing for help to find the culprits.

A statement on the Bedford Community Policing Team FB page, said: “Earlier this week, the Bedford Community Policing Team located three stolen motorbikes at a site in Kempston Hardwick. Bedfordshire RCAT attended to assist in recovering the bikes and arranging for the rightful owner to collect them.

“Seeing the relief on someone’s face when they’re reunited with their stolen property is exactly why we do what we do. These moments remind us how important it is to keep pushing back against those who commit these crimes.

The stolen motorbikes were found in Kempston Hardwick

“Whilst we weren’t able to link anyone to the stolen bikes this time, rest assured – we’re not letting up. If we can identify those responsible, we will arrest them.”

