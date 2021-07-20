State-of-the-art care home to open in Bedford
Covid-secure home also features cinema, hair salon and nail bar
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:50 am
A new state-of-the-art care home is opening in Bedford next month.
Elstow Manor Care Home includes 80 en-suite bedrooms and is built on former London Brick Company land.
It also features, a bistro cafe, private dining room, hair salon and nail bar, activity room/bar, a cinema, spacious resident lounges, dining rooms and quiet lounges.
There is also a bespoke Covid-secure visitation suite, in-built thermal imaging technology in the entrance lobby and a ventilation system which ensures air in public spaces is fully replaced four times an hour.