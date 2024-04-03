Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Single fares for travel in and around Bedford have been frozen, as Stagecoach East encourages more people to get out and about by bus.

The move to freeze some prices come as the company reaffirmed it will remain part of the government’s £2 single fare cap scheme until at least the end of June.

Roughly 80% of bus passengers in the East currently pay single fares.

The moves come in the hope of maintaining the network’s sustainability and offer value for the long-term

The 30% discount on youth tickets will also remain and there’ll be no change to travel zones. The 50% Job Seekers discount will be maintained.

Under the new prices, a group of five customers will be able travel all day around the town zone for just £2.52 each.

The Bedfordshire Town Zone (Bedford) cost of travel per day (unlimited) will be:

Day Ticket: Adult £5.80, Youth £4.00

7 Day MegaRider: Adult £3.32, Youth: £2.29

28 Day MegaRider: Adult £2.79, Youth £2.00

MegaRider Xtra: Adult £2.79, Youth N/A

Flexi 5: Adult £4.64, Youth £3.20

Flexi 10: Adult £4.06, £2.80

Student Annual (per day): £1.51

Small Group (3 people): £2.93 each

Large Group (5 people): £2.52 each

