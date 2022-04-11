St George’s Festival returns to Wrest Park in Silsoe after three-year break

English Heritage’s famous St George’s Festival returns to Wrest Park for the first time since 2019.

Across the weekend of Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, historical re-enactors and performers spanning 2,000 years of history will come together to celebrate the country’s patron saint, with performances taking place throughout the day.

The festival at Wrest Park is one of English Heritage’s largest and longest-running celebratory events.

St George’s Festival returns to Wrest Park this month

Rebecca Hornby, event delivery manager at English Heritage, said: “We’re so pleased to finally mark the return of our St George’s Day Festival this year, and what better way to see its return than on St George’s Day itself.”

Family favourites such as falconry displays, Roman infantry demonstrations and living history encampments will all be making an appearance. And children can train to be knights of the realm and try archery, junior jousting and attend sword school.