Squid Game, Gogglebox and Antiques Roadshow: It's all in a day's work for Bedford graduate

Caitlyn Parr’s passion for film began at the cinema, watching Marvel superheroes alongside her dad and brother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the Bedford-born graduate is building a career behind the scenes of major British television productions, including Squid Game: The Challenge, Gogglebox and Antiques Roadshow.

At 23, she is a freelance runner in unscripted television, armed with a BA Filmmaking from MetFilm School Brighton and a resolve to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlyn’s filmmaking activities began in childhood. She often persuaded family friends to star in light-hearted music videos during holidays, wielding a phone camera with enthusiasm.

Caitlyn is building a career behind the scenes of major British television productions, including Squid Game: The Challenge, Gogglebox and Antiques Roadshow

“We’d get our dads to do comedy shorts,” she recalls. “Looking back, it’s not surprising I’ve ended up where I am.”

That early creativity evolved during her teenage years through theatre troupes and filming promotional videos for school productions. “I loved editing it all together,” she says. “Seeing it on the school website felt like a real accomplishment.”

Her interest deepened with GCSE Film Studies, where she learned to use Adobe Premiere and DSLR cameras. “It wasn’t just theory; we’d go make things in the corridors,” she explains. A-levels marked a key moment: unable to perform in a musical due to a scheduling conflict, she took up directing instead. “It was about moulding everything together and capturing it on tape forever,” she notes. “That’s when I realised, I wanted to work behind the scenes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After school, Caitlyn chose Brighton Screen and Film School (now MetFilm School, Brighton), attracted by its hands-on approach and welcoming environment.

At 23, Caitlyn is a freelance runner in unscripted television

Starting in September 2020, her first year was affected by Covid, but her second and third years thrived with the opening of new studios in Bevendean.

“That’s when the practical work really began – crewing up, making projects,” she said. Her graduation film, a musical short, stood out. “You’re never going to get that kind of freedom and support again.”

Since graduating in July 2023, Caitlyn has embraced freelancing. Her career took off quickly: a work experience placement at Studio Lambert in her final summer led to a runner role on Gogglebox by August. “It was a swift transition,” she says, still sounding surprised. She has since worked on Antiques Roadshow, a YouTube quiz show, and most recently, the large-scale Squid Game: The Challenge. “The scale – huge studios, numerous contestants, so many departments – it was incredible,” she said.

What does a runner do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford-born Caitlyn Parr has moved back to the town

“You’re the support when things go awry. If something’s needed urgently, you fetch it. You keep the crew fed, hydrated, and cheerful.”

Now back home in Bedford, she’s looking forward to her next role on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.