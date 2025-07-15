Sprinkler system prevents blaze at Bedford tower block
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to Roise Court, one of the town’s tallest residential buildings, after a lit cigarette started a fire.
But when they arrived they discovered a sprinkler system had already put out the blaze – while the occupant was able to escape safely after being alerted by a smoke alarm.
The quick actions of the sprinkler system limited damage to the bed, with no structural damage to the building or fire spread.
Group Commander Mark Garrett from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident shows exactly how sprinklers save lives.
“The system worked perfectly, stopping the fire before it could spread. Our partnership with Bedfordshire Pilgrims Housing Association (bpha) helps keep residents safe.”
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue’s incident log reported that crews from Bedford, Harrold, Kempston and Sandy attended the Roise Court incident at 10.30pm on Wednesday June 4, which was classed as an accidental fire.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Some neighbouring flats were temporarily affected by water escape, with bhpa teams and contractors providing support and helping residents return once their properties had dried.