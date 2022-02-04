Sports-mad Bedford care home residents complete more than 840k steps in 10 days

Resident Eileen Bennett, age 91 with Oliver Waddington Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach at Elstow Manor Care Home

Sports-mad residents at a Bedford care home have taken part in a fitness challenge - including a former marathon runner, footballer, and county badminton champion.

The residents at Elstow Manor Care Home in Wixams completed a grand total of 841,717 steps in just 10 days.

The challenge was designed to help keep them active throughout January and included indoor and outdoor walking sessions where they could also share memories of their sporting pursuits from their younger days.

Former runner and rambler Stephen Holder, 79, said: “I really enjoy my walking and when younger I use to go for three-mile runs as well as dog walking.

“I once participated in the Bedford half marathon. I used to be part of Bedford Ramblers group and we organised walks around the Bromham, the Turvey and Northampton area

using numerous public footpaths.”

Fellow resident George Miller, 92, said: “I was very active and once completed the Kingston 5k event.

“While working at Wembley stadium I helped set up special sporting events and my favourite was the indoor cycling championships which lasted six days. I played table tennis and ran to

keep fit.”

Esma Page, 87, added: “My proudest moment in sport was being county champion in badminton for Warwickshire. I met my husband playing tennis and table tennis.”

And former footballer and cricketer Peter Vass, 90, said: "I was very sporty being in both the local football and cricket teams.

“I was wicket keeper for Pulloxhill and called up to other duties for the team as needed. In football I started on the pitch as a right wing, then injury struck, and I finished as the goalkeeper.”

Elstow Manor is part of the award-winning Hamberley Care Homes group, and focuses on providing residential, dementia and nursing care as well as short breaks.