Special schools in Bedford overcrowded – as 'huge amount of work needed to rescue the special needs system'

File photo of a school classroom. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

Special schools in Bedford were overcrowded last academic year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday the Department for Education announced 10,000 new school places will be funded for children with special educational needs.

It comes after the Government set aside £740 million in December to increase places for pupils with SEND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New DfE figures show there were 435 pupils with SEND on roll in Bedford in the 2023-24 school year, but only 416 places in special schools – meaning schools were overcrowded.

Meanwhile, there was a gap of 6,574 places in special schools across England, with 160,036 pupils with SEND on roll last year, but only 153,462 places available.

The DfE said the proportion of pupils with an education, health and care plan – which sets out the provision of SEND support needed – that will need a place in specialist provision in England is "forecast to increase" in the years to come.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Both mainstream and special schools lack the capacity and resources required to best support the growing number of SEND pupils and it’s clear this needs to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to rescue the SEND system and ensure all pupils get timely and effective support.

"The scale and complexity of this work must not be underestimated."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the funding allocated to new school places for SEND pupils "is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places".

She added this investment will mark "the start of a turning point for families who have been fighting to improve their children’s outcomes".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said this funding "must just be the beginning of sustained investment and reform if the Government is to truly get to grips with the SEND crisis."

He added more must be done to improve the state of both mainstream and special schools across England, saying it "really should be the minimum ambition".