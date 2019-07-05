Space-tastic! Bedford Oxfam bookshop enlists help from pupils to create lunar display

A space-themed shop window might catch your eye if you are passing the Oxfam Bookshop in Bedford...

Children from Bedford Modern School have helped the shop create an space exploration-themed window ready to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of man landing on the Moon, in July 1969.

The bookshop, which is based in St Paul's Square, got in touch with one of the school's art teachers Mr McGregor, and he agreed to take on the challenge, enlisting the help of pupils in making props to enhance displays in the main window.

The display features rockets and space men and organisers are well pleased with how the project turned out.

Debbie Taylor, shop manager at Oxfam Bookshop, Bedford, said: "I would like to thank Mr McGregor and his students for their fantastic models, which look great and I hope making them has engaged them with this anniversary and space travel. Hopefully, this collaboration between the Bedford Modern and ourselves can continue."