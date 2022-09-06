News you can trust since 1845

Snake makes break for it after windows smashed at Bedford flat

Slippery customer is now back behind bars

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:37 pm

A snake was spotted slithering through a window in Carrick Road yesterday (Monday) following reports of criminal damage.

A window had been smashed at one of the flats and a suspect was arrested by police.

But while the residents were waiting for someone to board up the windows, the slippery customer tried to make a break for it and escape through the windows.

The slippery customer (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Thanks to help from members of the public, officers were able to find the snake and reunite it with the owner who lived in the block of flats.”

Bedford