Snake makes break for it after windows smashed at Bedford flat
Slippery customer is now back behind bars
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:37 pm
A snake was spotted slithering through a window in Carrick Road yesterday (Monday) following reports of criminal damage.
A window had been smashed at one of the flats and a suspect was arrested by police.
But while the residents were waiting for someone to board up the windows, the slippery customer tried to make a break for it and escape through the windows.
A police spokesman said: “Thanks to help from members of the public, officers were able to find the snake and reunite it with the owner who lived in the block of flats.”