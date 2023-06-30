News you can trust since 1845
Sketchers artwork goes on display art at The Higgins Bedford

It’s free – and runs from July to February
By Clare Turner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

A new art display from the Beds Urban Sketchers group opens in a month’s time at The Higgins Bedford

It’s a collection of sketches from different areas of The Higgins Bedford, depicting many of the fascinating exhibits as well as the building itself.

The display runs from July 30 until the end of February 2024 and admission is free.

A sketch of The Higgins BedfordA sketch of The Higgins Bedford
A sketch of The Higgins Bedford
Beds Urban Sketchers is a sketching group which meets once a month in a different location in and around Bedford.

It’s the local chapter of global organisation Urban Sketchers – a non-profit dedicated to fostering a global community of artists who practice on-location drawing.

All of the meet ups – or sketch crawls, as they’re called – are free and open to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

To join the Bedford Urban Sketchers group, email at [email protected] or visit here