Six road closures for Bedford motorists to avoid including overnight on A421

There are six road closures for motorists in Bedford to watch out for in the next two weeks – including two with delays of up to half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> A1, until 5am, June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes carriageway for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, until 6am, July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 - carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

Road closures to avoid over the next two weeks

> A421, until 6am, August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

Three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

> A421, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.