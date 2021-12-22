Sisters sell grandmother's mistletoe to help Bedford's homeless

When sisters Millie and Phoebe saw the chance to raise money for the homeless, they jumped at it.

And what could be more festive than selling mistletoe grown on their grandmother’s crab apple tree?

Millie said: “When granny found some mistletoe in her garden two or three years ago, we came up with a good idea for Christmas. We decided to sell it for charity.

Millie and Phoebe selling mistletoe

“Bedford’s homeless are being helped by doctors, nurses, dentists and other people thanks to SMART CJS

"Granny said that it can make a big difference to helping you to get a job or look after yourself better, just by having an aching tooth taken out. When granny told me that £100 can buy 200kg of food which will last two weeks we were amazed.

“Feeling cold for three or four hours selling mistletoe wasn’t great, but it helped us imagine what it would be like to be cold all the time in winter if you were homeless.”

The eight-year-old knew her discomfort would be short-lived.

Millie and Phoebe

She said: “Granny brought us hot chocolate, marshmallows and hot sausages. We’re very lucky to have a nice warm home and a mummy and daddy who love us - if you live on the streets you don’t have that. We must never take for granted how lucky we are and always think of others who aren’t so lucky, especially at Christmas.”

Phoebe, aged six, added: “My hands were freezing cold when I was selling the mistletoe and it was horrible. I’d hate to be cold all the time.”

SMART chief executive, Anita McCallum, said: “I am really impressed at both the kindness and enterprise that Millie and Phoebe have shown and at the work they have put in to raise the magnificent sum of £120 for us. It wasn’t easy for them, but they saw it through.