Sister of murdered Bedford father makes appeal for help towards funeral costs
Leon Penman, 20, from Bedford, was stabbed to death in Riverfield Drive on Friday (May 24). Jacob Zuco, 18, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, has been charged with his murder.
In a tribute at the weekend on Bedford Today, Leon's family said in a statement: "Leon was a much loved son, brother and a loving father to two beautiful daughters and a friend to many. Leon will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We are all truly devastated."
And sister Kyra Penman posted an appeal on Go Fund Me to help pay towards his funeral.
She said: “This is a shock for all his family and friends, and we are all truly devastated. Leon leaves behind his mum, dad, two beautiful daughters, brothers and sisters. Leon is loved by so many people and will be missed by all.
"We would be grateful for any donation to go towards the cost of the funeral to give Leon the send off he deserves. This will hopefully bring some financial support to Leon’s mother who is absolutely devastated and should not have to say goodbye to her son in this way.”
Kyra – who is hoping to raise £5,000 – added: “I would just like to raise as much money as possible and put it all towards his funeral. I just want to take the pressure off financially for my mum.
“If there is any money left then would like to get his two girls something to remember him by.”