Singer songwriter Jamie Lonsdale records new single with Bedford School Chapel Choir

Singer/songwriter Jamie Lonsdale visited Bedford School as part of a special recording project.

Bedford School’s Chapel Choir will feature on his new single White Doves of Peace, which is set for release on November 5.

The single has been written by Jamie to commemorate Remembrance Day - a full symphony orchestra and a military brass band has already been recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Jamie Lonsdale with members of Bedford School Chapel Choir

And as well as the Chapel Choir, additional vocals have been recorded by The Chelsea Pensioners.