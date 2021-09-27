Singer songwriter Jamie Lonsdale records new single with Bedford School Chapel Choir
The single will be available from November 5
Singer/songwriter Jamie Lonsdale visited Bedford School as part of a special recording project.
Bedford School’s Chapel Choir will feature on his new single White Doves of Peace, which is set for release on November 5.
The single has been written by Jamie to commemorate Remembrance Day - a full symphony orchestra and a military brass band has already been recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London.
And as well as the Chapel Choir, additional vocals have been recorded by The Chelsea Pensioners.
The choir were recorded inside the school’s iconic Grade II chapel by record producer Robert Emery, who is currently working on The Bat out of Hell Musical.