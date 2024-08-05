Silver Vauxhall Astra seen driving "erratically" in Clophill before hit-and-run
And police are appealing for witnesses after the car involved was seen driving erratically in Clophill beforehand.
Officers received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra in Luton at around 6pm on Tuesday (July 30). According to police, the car – which failed to stop – had been driving erratically in Clophill county prior to the collision.
The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – was treated for his injuries at hospital.
PC Chloe Marshall said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the collision which were believed to have taken place in Clophill around 5pm. Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that captures the collision or the silver Vauxhall between Clophill and Luton is asked to get in touch."
If you have any info call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 408 of 30 July.