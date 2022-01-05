After the excess of Christmas and New Year the return of Cancer Research UK' s Race for Life Bedford is the perfect motivation to get your running shoes on.

And runners who sign up in January can claim a special early bird discount - and score a huge 50 per cent reduction on the entry fee.

There's plenty of time to get into shape for the run, which is set to take place at Priory Park, Barkers Lane, on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Take part in the Race for Life

But you don't have to run - you can walk or jog the route.

The races are open to people of all ages and abilities - with women, men and children given the opportunity to pick from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

You can even sign up for a mud-splattered obstacle course - the Pretty Muddy or Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Every year, around d 37,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised by the Race for Life will go towards vital work in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race

for Life Bedford will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19 and hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Elisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”