"Sign up for direct debits and get £150 rebate quicker," says Bedford council

Bedford Borough Council is urging residents to sign up to pay council tax by direct debit as it will mean they can receive their £150 council tax rebate more quickly.

But you'd better hop to it - as you'll need to sort it by April 1.

As part of the Government’s initiative to help households with rising energy costs, is has announced a £150 council tax rebate for households living in Council Tax bands A to D, as their main home.

If you don't pay by direct debit you will need to complete an online form

And if you pay by direct debit, you'll receive this payment automatically in April.

Those who are not paying by direct debit will need to complete an online form to give the council their bank details and enable the payment to be made.