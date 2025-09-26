Shoplifter nicked after stealing £70 worth of goods from Bedford town centre store
A prolific shoplifter was arrested yesterday after stealing around £70 worth of goods from Boots in Bedford. (September 25)
Police were called to assist security staff at the Boots store in the Harpur Centre after the shoplifter need restraining.
A spokesperson for Bedford’s Community Policing Team, said: “We were contacted by Bedford Borough Council CCTV operators, when she was kicking off with the security. She had to be restrained and taken back to the holding area.
“£70 worth of goods were stolen. One arrested and now in custody.”