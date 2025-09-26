Shoplifter nicked after stealing £70 worth of goods from Bedford town centre store

By Olga Norford
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
A prolific shoplifter was arrested yesterday after stealing around £70 worth of goods from Boots in Bedford. (September 25)

Police were called to assist security staff at the Boots store in the Harpur Centre after the shoplifter need restraining.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Bedford’s Community Policing Team, said: “We were contacted by Bedford Borough Council CCTV operators, when she was kicking off with the security. She had to be restrained and taken back to the holding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“£70 worth of goods were stolen. One arrested and now in custody.”

A member of Bedford Community Policing Team is pictured after apprehending a prolific shoplifter in Bootsplaceholder image
A member of Bedford Community Policing Team is pictured after apprehending a prolific shoplifter in Boots

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice