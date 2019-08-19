Sharnbrook teenager has 20 inches cut off her hair in aid of charity

A teenager from Sharnbrook has had 20 inches of her hair cut off in aid of a charity that helped her nephew when he was born with mild cerebral palsy.

Ella Morgan, 18, has always had long hair but recently had 20 inches taken off it in aid of Action Medical Research.

Ella’s hair previously flowed down to just below tummy height but now it only reaches the top of her shoulders.

Speaking about her new look Ella said: “I was worried I would not like it but it’s actually really good.

“I’ve never worn my hair this short but I think it looks good.”

The part-time care home worker got her hair cut at Daniel Granger Hairdressing in Nottingham when her older sister Charlotte encouraged her to do it for charity.

Ella added: “I had been thinking about cutting my hair for a while, but Charlotte helped me make up my mind when she suggested doing it as a fundraiser.”

Action Medical Research is a charity close to Ella’s heart as it helped her nephew Harper, her sister Charlotte’s son, after he was born with mild cerebral palsy when he suffered a stroke in the womb at just 24 weeks of age.

Now 19 months old, Ella describes him as the “happiest little boy I know”.

Ella has set herself a fundraising target of £500, and hopes the money will go towards funding future cures for all sorts of conditions.

Ella is also donating the hair that is cut off to the Little Princess Trust to turn into a wig.