Sharnbrook Academy wins £1,000 for participating in CPI’s ‘School Behaviour Survey’

Staff and students from Sharnbrook Academy are celebrating a prize draw ‘win’ this week, resulting in a £1,000 cash reward for the Bedfordshire-based school.

The award comes from participating in a ‘School Behaviour Survey’ conducted by behaviour training company, Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), which encourages education professionals to help shape the future of behaviour management.

Participants of the nation-wide survey were invited to enter a prize draw, where they could win £1,000 for their school and Sharnbrook Academy, part of Meridian Trust, was the lucky winner from over 400 national entries.

Heather Kell, Student Support Assistant at Sharnbrook Academy completed the survey, sharing the school’s insights on observed changes in student resilience since the pandemic and subsequent school initiatives to address this.

The research was initiated by a HSE study that highlighted behaviour changes in students following their return to classrooms, post-Covid. The CPI survey examined these trends in more detail, paying attention to mental wellbeing, resilience and behaviour of young people in school settings.

Clare Keating-Roberts, Vice-Principal of Sharnbrook Academy explained: “As educationalists, we understand that the after-effects of the pandemic on young people across the country will continue to be felt for many years to come.

"I’m really proud of the work we’ve undertaken at Sharnbrook Academy to establish clear routines and habits that will support our students both today and in later life.”

The school has recently launched a framework called “We are Sharnbrook” - designed to support students and parents in understanding the fundamental values and codes of conduct that are intrinsic to a harmonious school community.

Clare continued: “We’ve seen great progress in student conduct in and around school, which is largely due to the way in which we’ve collaborated, as a school community on our ‘We are Sharnbrook’ framework.

“As part of the framework, we’ve worked hard to ensure that students really understand our school values; respect, responsibility, aspiration, community, pride and determination. This is because they co-created these values with us, so they feel a real sense of ownership around them.

“Our students conduct themselves with dignity and respect and we can see them developing into kind and compassionate citizens, but we know that some of them require a little extra support, to help regulate their emotions and behaviour.

"The funds from this prize draw will enable us to improve our support and resources for these students, so we are really grateful to CPI.”

Sharnbrook Academy has confirmed that the prize money will go towards a sensory space within the school, to support students in periods of dysregulation and sensory objects and toys to support them in regulating and returning to the classroom.

For more information about Sharnbrook Academy, visit: https://sharnbrook.academy/.